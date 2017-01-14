Tuesday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Minutes of the January 9, 2017, Regular Meeting are not available.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE: Introduction of Näna Brammer:

-The County Attorney’s Office was authorized to add an additional attorney and support staff in Fiscal Year 2017. Amy Mellor, Barton County Attorney, will introduce Näna Brammer, Assistant County Attorney III. Brammer, of Sylvan Grove, successfully passed the July 2016 Kansas bar exam. As such, she was one of the new attorneys taking state and federal oaths on September 30, 2016. Brammer is a graduate of Washburn University, School of Law.

B. REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL: County Counselor:

-The County accepted proposals for legal services to be provided by a Counselor for Calendar Year 2017 until December 19, 2016. Services generally include interpretation of law, advise on labor and employment matters, attendance at County Commission meetings and other duties as requested. Services will be civil in nature, with all criminal matters being handled by the County Attorney. At this time, the Commission will consider the proposals and make award in the best interest of the County.

C. COUNTY ENGINEER: Federal-Aid Construction Engineering Agreement with the

Kansas Department of Transportation, Project 5 C-4702-01, Bridge Replacement

Project on East Barton County Road:

-The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has submitted a Federal-Aid

Construction Engineering Agreement for the bridge replacement project on

East Barton County Road. Under the agreement, the Engineer’s Office will do

inspection work and KDOT will reimburse the County for 80% of the inspection

cost. Barry McManaman, County Engineer, will provide details.

D. JUVENILE SERVICES: Appointment of Program Director:

-On June 27, 2016, Marissa Woodmansee was appointed as the Juvenile

Services Interim Director. It is suggested that Ms. Woodmansee now be

appointed as the program Director. Ms. Woodmansee has been with the 20th

Judicial District Juvenile Services program since 1999, serving in progressively

more skilled positions during her employment.

E. FACILITIES MANAGEMENT: Replace Flooring in the Driver’s License Office:

-The Facilities Management Department requested bids for replacement

flooring in the Driver’s License Office. Abbey Carpet and Floor provided the

lowest bid at $3,060.11. If approved, it is suggested that the cost be charged

to the Capital Improvement Fund. Amy Miller, Emergency Risk Manager, and

Gary Bruner, Facilities Leader, will provide details.

F. ROAD AND BRDIGE: Overhead Shop Heaters:

-Three overhead heaters in the County shop have failed. After pricing options,

it is suggested that four replacement units be purchased from ComfortPro, Inc.

For a quoted price of $8,352.00, the County could replace four units with

Sterling 250,000 BTU overhead heaters and digital thermostats. The price

includes the units, labor and materials. Dale Phillips, Road and Bridge Director,

will provide details.

G. RESOLUTION 2017-03: 2017 Tax Sale:

-Resolution 2017-03 authorizes certain tracts of real estate be sold for back

taxes. This money is then distributed to the various taxing entities in the County.

The Resolution also authorizes abstract work to be performed in preparation for

the tax sale.

H. 2017 TAX SALE: First American Title Company:

-As there are no other abstract companies in Barton County, First American Title

Company was contacted reference abstracting services for the 2017 Tax Sale.

First American Title Company is willing to provide the needed services at $70.00

per parcel. Pam Curtis, First American Title Company, will provide details.

I. KANSAS LEGISLATIVE POLICY GROUP: 2017 Membership:

-The Kansas Legislative Policy Group (KLPG) is a bi-partisan coalition of western

Kansas counties with the common interest in the preservation of the counties

tax base and retention of local control. Recognized among legislators as one

of the most respected and influential organizations in the entire State, the KLPG

serves as a policy and decision making body establishing legislative priorities at

its annual meeting and providing excellent speakers to address KLPG members

about the important topics of the day. At this time, the Commission will

consider renewal of the membership, priced at $4,322.68.

J. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Jennifer Schartz, Commission Chairman, will provide the informational report of

work completed during the last period. The report, which will be made

available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the services provided

by the County on a regular basis.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any

documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other

documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take

place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

10:00 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Donna Zimmerman,

County Clerk, will discuss regular business. It is anticipated that the Commission

will review certain agreements for contract work.

10:15 a.m. – Filing Equipment – Casey Hubbard, Office Manager / Investigator,

County Attorney’s Office

10:30 a.m. – Memorial Park fencing – Dale Phillips, Road and Bridge / Noxious

Weed / Memorial Parks

10:45 a.m. – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners. Department

Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After

the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their

Chambers.

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the

Health Department are scheduled for January 19, 2017.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, January 23, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

VI. ADJOURN.