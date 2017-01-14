GREAT BEND — Marvin Benjamin Clawson, III, 46, died Jan. 11, 2017, Via Christi St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Wichita. Born July 19, 1970, at Great Bend, he was the son of Marvin Benjamin, Jr. and Juanita (Leon) Clawson. A lifetime Great Bend resident, he was a retreader for Becker Tire & Treading Retread Plant.

Mr. Clawson was a member of NRA and Big Bend Bowhunters.

Survivors include his mother: Juanita Clawson of Great Bend; two sisters, Rhonda Marley of Great Bend, and Yvonne Clawson and companion Oliver DeLeon of Hoisington, aunts and uncles, Gaylen and Vickie Clawson of Great Bend, and Darlene Raab of Kinsley; six nieces and nephews, Abbey Marley, Jasmyn Marley, Kaylee Marley, David DeLeon, Jesse DeLeon and Steven DeLeon; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home with Pastor Don Paden officiating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery North. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with American Diabetes Association, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

