GREAT BEND — Justin A. Debes, 68, died Jan. 14, 2017, at his Great Bend residence. He was born May 23, 1948, at Hoisington, the son of Lawrence Ernest and Mary Margaret (Lewis) Debes. He married Linda Voth Nov. 25, 2011, at Great Bend. A lifetime area resident, Mr. Debes was co-owner and operator of Gibbs Electric. He was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam Conflict.

Mr. Debes was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Debes of the home; two step-sons, Curtis Eitel and his wife Kelly of Hamburg, Pa., and James Eitel and his wife Amber of Beckley, W.Va.; two step-daughters, Julie Connley and her husband Travis of Enid, Okla., and Stacie Haduick and her husband Jeff of White Deer, Texas; three brothers, Lawrence Debes of Larned, Kevin Debes of Pierce City, Mo., and Jim Debes of Great Bend; one sister, Germaine Carey of Monett, Mo.; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerome Debes and Mike Debes; and two sisters, Rita Bethel and Margaret Rose Campbell.

Vigil service will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Don Bedore celebrating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery with military rites by Fort Riley Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Golden Belt Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530