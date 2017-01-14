Hoisington Chamber Director submits resignation

The search is on for the next Executive Vice President for the Hoisington Chamber of Commerce.

Kristi Lovett announced her resignation after serving as the Chamber Director for the past three years. Lovett plans to stay with the Chamber until the end of February before her family moves to Herington, Kansas.

Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell says there will be big shoes to fill once Lovett leaves.

Jonathan Mitchell Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/mitch-kristi-1.mp3

Lovett’s husband, Mark, announced that he accepted the call to serve Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Herington.

Lovett replaced Stacy Bressler as Chamber Director on January 6, 2014. Lovett and her family moved to Hoisington in 2006 where Lovett worked at the Hoisington Dispatch and First Kansas Bank prior to working at the Chamber.

Jonathan Mitchell Audio

The Chamber of Commerce is advertising the opening that will start March 1. Interested applicants can submit their resumes at the Chamber, 123 N. Main Street, or email them to hoisingtoncofc@embarqmail.com. Resumes will be accepted until 4 p.m. on January 30.