Geralyn M. Schartz

Dateline: Claflin, KS

Geralyn “Gerry” M. Schartz, 57, died January 10, 2017, at Via Christi St. Francis, Wichita. She was born February 2, 1959, in Lyons, Kansas, the daughter of Alfonso “Al” and Ruth (Vilapando) Morales.

Gerry graduated from Lyons H.S. in 1977. A longtime Claflin resident, Gerry worked as the Library Aide at Central Plains High School, in Claflin. She had also worked for the US Postal Service and had ran her own daycare.

Gerry was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where she was active in the Altar Society and taught PSR classes for many years.

On January 15, 1983, she married Paul E. Schartz Jr. in Lyons, Kansas.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 34 years, Paul E. Schartz Jr.; and their three children, Christopher Schartz of Claflin, Melissa Puetz and husband Jacob of Goddard, Kansas, and Luke Schartz of Claflin; her parents, Al & Ruth Morales of Lyons, Kansas; five siblings, Debbie Christianson, Tony Morales, Alvina Lundquist, Max Morales, and Susie Morales; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Vigil with Altar Society Rosary will be 7 p.m., Thursday, January 12, 2017, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Claflin. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday at the church, celebrated by Father Terrance Klein. Burial will follow in Claflin Cemetery. Friends may sign the book 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, at the funeral home. Casket will be closed per Gerry’s wishes. Memorials may be made to the K-State University Marching Band or the Community Scholarship Inc., of Claflin, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.nicholsonrickefh.net