Closings and Cancellations

To report a closing or cancellation, call 792-3647 and leave your message along with a phone number so we can confirm your cancellation.

Barton Co. Conservation Dist. Annual Meeting: Postponed from Jan. 14 to Feb. 18

Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington: Lab Fair rescheduled for Jan. 21

Great Bend Friendship Meals: No Friendship Meals Monday

Great Bend First Southern Baptist: No Sunday services

Hoisington Senior Center: No Friendship Meals Monday

LaCrosse Senior Center: No Friendship Meals Monday

Larned Friendship Meals: No Meals Monday

Relay For Life of Barton County: Kickoff postponed to January 28

St. John’s Episcopal Church Great Bend: No Sunday Service

Trinity Luthern In Otis: No Sunday Services

United Immanuel Lutheran Church Millberger: No Sunday Services

School events

Great Bend High School Saturday wrestling tournaments: CANCELLED

State Debate 4-1A at Lyons HS: Rescheduled for Jan. 20-21