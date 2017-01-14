Closings and Cancellations

To report a closing or cancellation, call 792-3647 and leave your message along with a phone number so we can confirm your cancellation.
Barton Co. Conservation Dist. Annual Meeting: Postponed from Jan. 14 to Feb. 18
Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington: Lab Fair rescheduled for Jan. 21
Great Bend Friendship Meals: No Friendship Meals Monday
Great Bend First Southern Baptist: No Sunday services
Hoisington Senior Center: No Friendship Meals Monday
LaCrosse Senior Center: No Friendship Meals Monday
Larned Friendship Meals: No Meals Monday
Relay For Life of Barton County: Kickoff postponed to January 28
St. John’s Episcopal Church Great Bend: No Sunday Service
Trinity Luthern In Otis: No Sunday Services
United Immanuel Lutheran Church Millberger: No Sunday Services
School events
Great Bend High School Saturday wrestling tournaments: CANCELLED
State Debate 4-1A at Lyons HS: Rescheduled for Jan. 20-21
Comments
Karen Kline-Martin says
