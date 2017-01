Charles E. Peterson

GREAT BEND — Charles E. “Pete” Peterson, 89, died Jan. 7, 2017, at Cherry Village Nursing Home, Great Bend. He was born March 24, 1927, at Wichita, the son of Claude M. and Malnor Elizabeth (Coe) Peterson. He married Roberta Jean Wallis Dec. 4, 1949, at Tulsa, Okla. She died October 19, 2005. A Great Bend resident since 1958, Mr. Peterson was an oilfield worker and later worked for Straub International, Great Bend Auto Supply and Parts, Inc. He was a United States Army Air Corps veteran, serving during World War II.

Survivors include one son, Michael E. Peterson and his wife Julie of Great Bend; two daughters Mindi Sue Shriver and her husband Joe of Arkansas City, and Melissa Rhea Brown and her husband Bradley of Great Bend; one sister, Sarah Elizabeth Hawkinson of Pennsylvania; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private family inurnment has taken place in Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials in Mr. Peterson’s name have been established with St. Rose Health Center Endowment Fund for Golden Belt Home Health and Hospice, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

