OTIS — Betty Lou Mootz, 90, died Jan. 10, 2017, at Locust Grove Village, La Crosse. Born Feb. 9, 1926, in rural Barton County, she was the daughter of Herman L. and Pauline (Reinhardt) Brack. She was a graduate of Otis Rural High School, Otis and Salt City Business College, Hutchinson. She married Robert L. Mootz May 8, 1949 at Otis United Methodist Church, Otis. He died July 13, 1992. A lifetime area resident, she and her husband operated B&B Sundries in Otis for many years. She also worked at the Otis State Bank and then Otis-Bison High School until her retirement. She volunteered at the high school until 2015.

Mrs. Mootz was an accomplished musician, playing the organ in area churches from the age of 15 until she moved into assisted living in August 2016. She played for countless weddings and funerals. She enjoyed her flower garden and working outside.

Mrs. Mootz was a member of Otis United Methodist Church.

Survivors include one nephew, Todd Greer of California; one niece, Becky Greer of California; special companions, Trixie and Lilly; and many cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Otis United Methodist Church in Otis, with Pastor Angie Vertz officiating. Burial will be in Otis Methodist Cemetery. Friends may call from noon to 9 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Otis United Methodist Church or Otis-Bison High School Scholarship Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

