Hoisington Winter Jam Brackets

Brackets for the 2017 Hoisington Winter Jam have been released. The tournament runs January 16-21 with all games with the exception of the 7th place games played at the Hoisington Activities Center. The 7th place games will be played at the Hoisington High School gym.

100.7 Eagle Country will once again broadcast all tournament games with the exception of the 7th place contests unless Hoisington is involved in one of those games.

2017 Hoisington Winter Jam Schedule

(All games will begin at designated time unless weather becomes an issue)

Monday 1/16

Boys

4:45 #3 Lacrosse vs #6 Minneapolis

8:15 #2 Ellsworth vs #7 Russell

Girls

3:00 #6 Minneapolis vs #3 Russell

6:30 #2 Ellsworth vs #6 Minneapolis

Tuesday 1/17

Boys

4:45 #1 Otis-Bison vs #8 Victoria

8:15 #4 Ellinwood vs #5 Hoisington

Girls

3:00 #1 Otis-Bison vs #8 Ellinwood

6:30 #4 Lacrosse vs #5 Hoisington

Thursday 1/19

Boys

4:45 Otis-Bison/Victoria loser vs Ellinwood/Hoisington loser

8:15 Ellsworth/Russell loser vs Lacrosse/Minneapolis loser

Girls

3:00 Otis-Bison/Ellinwood loser vs Lacrosse/Hoisington loser

6:30 Ellsworth/Victoria loser vs Russell/Minneapolis loser

Friday 1/20

Boys

4:45 Otis-Bison/Victoria winner vs Ellinwood/Hoisington winner

8:15 Ellsworth/Russell winner vs Lacrosse/Minneapolis winner

Girls

3:00 Otis-Bison/Ellinwood winner vs Lacrosse/Hoisington winner

6:30 Ellsworth/Victoria winner vs Russell/Minneapolis winner

Saturday 1/21

@ Hoisington High School

11:30 Girls 7th Place game

1:15 Boys 7th Place game

@ Hoisington Activities Center

11:30 Girls 5th Place game

1:15 Boys 5th Place game

3:00 Girls 3rd Place game

4:45 Boys 3rd Place game

6:30 Girls Championship game

8:15 Boys Championship game