19th ranked Barton Wrestling goes 3-2 at Midwest Duals

The No. 19 Barton Community College Wrestling team nearly pulled off a top ten upset Friday in their opening match of the Midwest Duals in Kearney, Nebraska, before going 3-1 in the remaining matches of the one day event. Overall the Cougars outscored their five opponents 127-99 mixing in a victory over the No. 17 ranked team with their other loss coming to a No. 32 ranked NAIA level opponent to bring their season dual record to 4-6.

Surrendering the opening 125 division for each of the five matches, the Cougars’ battled back from their six point deficit to No. 9 Iowa Western Community College drawing to within one point through four matches. The teams trading victories their rest of the way with the Cougars coming out on the short end of a 24-21 upset bid.

In the next match against the Air Force Prep Academy, the Cougars rallied from behind twice before seizing the match dominating the final three matchups to earn a 29-15 win. The Cougars then faced No. 17 North Iowa Area Community College and after a double-forfeit in the opening 125 and receiving a forfeit win in the 133, never trailed in the match in going on for a 24-15 victory.

The day took a different turn in the ensuing match as Barton took it on the chin to NAIA division No. 32 ranked Doane University 36-12. The Cougars rebounded though in their final match giving up just three competitive points in the nine matches for a dominating 41-9 win over Northeastern Junior College.

Five Cougars finished the day with 4-1 records led by No. 8 ranked Brix Brickey anchoring the Barton lineup. Brickey began his day in the 285 division with a pin of Iowa Western’s No. 7 ranked Stephen Boone in 2:02 with his lone blemish on the day coming in a 3-2 loss to North Iowa’s No. 3 ranked Mario Pena.

Devon Baker rolled through the 184 division with three falls having his lone loss coming against an NAIA opponent as was Sean Taborsky’s lone 149 pound loss also coming in his match versus Doane. Jaden McRoberts, who began his day with an 18-0 tech fall against Iowa Western, took his lone 141 division loss in the match against No. 17 North Iowa before earning a quick thirty-two second pin against No. 32 Doane and a forfeit win in his final match. Kendall Biddle’s lone loss came against Air Force as the 165 pound Winfield freshman battled to three tough victories wrapping up his day with a 14-5 major decision.

Complete results of each of the Cougars’ five matches can be found at www.BartonSports.com.

The Cougars will have short rest before their next competitive action as Barton hosts its lone home event of the season coming Tuesday in the Cougar Duals. Barton will take on Pratt Community College at 4:00 p.m. followed by duals with nationally receiving votes Labette Community College and No. 16 ranked Northwest Kansas Technical College. Simultaneously the lineup of matches will have Labette versus Northwest Tech, Pratt taking on Northwest Tech, and concluding with Pratt versus Labette.