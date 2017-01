JANUARY 13, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: WINE PITCHER AND GLASS 792-6141

FOR SALE: GENERATOR, BARBER SHOP CLOTH, 793-0979

LOOKING FOR: GUINEA FOWL 793-2111

FOR SALE: MIRRORS, LIGHT FIXTURES 797-3796

LOOKING FOR: BATHROOM VANITY, KITCHEN CHAIRS 620-639-2434

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE RIDING MOWER 617-9058

FOR SALE: CALCULATOR, SIZE 9D WESTERN BOOTS 786-1945

FOR SALE: CHAINSAW 786-9149

FOR SALE: LITTLE TYKE TOYS, 3 INTERCOM SYSTEM, HIDE-A-BED COUCH 617-3505

FOR SALE: 5 HORSE ELECTRIC MOTOR 620-264-0388

LOOKING FOR: SNOW BLOWER 620-282-9780

LOOKING FOR: STORM WINDOW 792-1475

FOR SALE: HUNTING EQUIPMENT, TREE STANDS, BLIND, ARROW BACKSTOP TARGET 786-0929

FOR SALE: 91’BUICK LASABRE, 98′ LASABRE, 13 AND 14IN TIRES 792-2916

FOR SALE: CRAFTSMAN TILLER, 1996 FORD RANGER, UPRIGHT FREEZER 804-3204

FOR SALE: WOMENS 9 1/2 LACE UP BOOTS, LETTER JACKET 620-786-1734

FOR SALE: YTV RIDING MOWER, ELECTRIC RANGE 794-6839

LOOKING FOR: GENERATOR 792-9214

FOR SALE: BUILDING, LIMESTONE POSTS, SQUARE BROME BALES LOOKING FOR: AR15 OR AR10 785-658-5207

FOR SALE: 24IN CABINET TOP WITH SINK AND FAUCET, 30FT COMBINE SICKLE 620-653-4913