Due to impending bad weather, the Hoisington Chamber board has decided to postpone the Annual Dinner and Awards Banquet until Saturday, January 28th.

If you are unable to attend the banquet on the 28th and you have already RSVP’d or paidcall the Chamber to arrange a full refund.

This does mean that that the Chamber is re-opening the time for RSVP’s until Monday, January 23rd for people who may have wanted to come but couldn’t for some reason this weekend.