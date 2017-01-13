Great Bend Police have productive week

This past week the Great Bend Police Department made several arrests involving drugs in the city.

The first incident took place on Tuesday when officers from the Great Bend Police Department stopped a vehicle for driving with an illegal tag in the area of 24th and Main Street. According to GBPD, the department’s drug dog “Lazer” indicated the presence of illegal drugs in the car. Officers located marijuana and methamphetamine in the vehicle. 55-year old Ernest Klima and 49-year old Tammy Gamino were both arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Methamphetamine.

On Wednesday members of the Great Bend Police Department and Barton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year old Iban Martinez for an outstanding arrest warrant from 2016. Martinez was arrested when his truck that was parked in front of the Great Bend High School was found to contain various types of drugs packaged for individual sale. He was released on bond, but was subsequently arrested when he was found in possession of a significant quantity of drugs in Hays.

The recent warrant was obtained when law enforcement advised the Barton County Attorney’s Office of his new arrests. The Barton County Attorney’s Office was able to obtain an arrest warrant for him based on the fact that he had violated the conditions of his bond from the initial offense. Officers located Martinez and took him into custody at Stone and 10th Street. Investigation into his drug activities is ongoing.

Later Wednesday night, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2600 block of 10th Street for driving without headlights. The driver, later identified as 26-year old Richard New, admitted that there were illegal narcotics in his vehicle. Officers seized 17 different “vape” vials which contained marijuana oil. He was arrested for Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute and turned over to the Barton County Jail.

Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch was happy that his department was able to have a productive week.

“Our department remains committed to addressing the various problems with crime in Great Bend, but one of theses arrests wouldn’t have taken place without direct cooperation between the Police Department, County Attorney’s Office, and the Sheriff’s Office,” Couch said. “The Great Bend Police Department maintains committed to partnering with these agencies as we continue our effort to rid our streets of drugs and other crime.”