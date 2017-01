Great Bend High School has announced Panther wrestling teams will not wrestle tomorrow in Hays and Wichita. The Junior Varsity was scheduled to participate in a meet in Hays while the varsity was scheduled to wrestle at a meet hosted by Kapuan Mt. Carmel.

The start time for tonight’s basketball games at Buhler have been moved up. The Girls game will start at 5:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow.