Friday night and Saturday morning weather

Tonight A slight chance of freezing rain after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 23. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday A chance of freezing rain, mainly after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 29. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night Freezing rain. Low around 25. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New ice accumulation of 0.2 to 0.4 of an inch possible.

Sunday Freezing rain before 2pm, then rain or freezing rain likely between 2pm and 5pm, then freezing rain likely after 5pm. High near 34. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night Freezing rain before 9pm, then rain or freezing rain between 9pm and 3am, then rain after 3am. Low around 30. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

M.L.King Day Rain likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.