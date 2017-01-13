Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Friday night and Saturday morning weather

by Leave a Comment

An approaching ice storm for the weekend will likely make travel problematic. Southeast Kansas will see the earliest onset of the freezing rain tonight with rest of Central and North Central Kansas seeing the start of the freezing rain by mid to late morning Saturday. Saturday night, the intensity of the freezing rain will increase and likely be the heaviest overnight Saturday. Sunday, the freezing rain will slowly change over to rain as temperatures warm up some. The change over will occur from Southeast Kansas to North Central with. West Central Kansas my not change over at all and stay freezing rain. By Monday, all areas will change over to rain. Total ice accmulations will range from 1/4-1 inch.

An approaching ice storm for the weekend will likely make travel problematic. Southeast Kansas will see the earliest onset of the freezing rain tonight with rest of Central and North Central Kansas seeing the start of the freezing rain by mid to late morning Saturday. Saturday night, the intensity of the freezing rain will increase and likely be the heaviest overnight Saturday. Sunday, the freezing rain will slowly change over to rain as temperatures warm up some. The change over will occur from Southeast Kansas to North Central with. West Central Kansas my not change over at all and stay freezing rain. By Monday, all areas will change over to rain. Total ice accmulations will range from 1/4-1 inch.

Tonight

A slight chance of freezing rain after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 23. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
A chance of freezing rain, mainly after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 29. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night
Freezing rain. Low around 25. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New ice accumulation of 0.2 to 0.4 of an inch possible.
Sunday
Freezing rain before 2pm, then rain or freezing rain likely between 2pm and 5pm, then freezing rain likely after 5pm. High near 34. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night
Freezing rain before 9pm, then rain or freezing rain between 9pm and 3am, then rain after 3am. Low around 30. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
M.L.King Day
Rain likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 51.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 55.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *