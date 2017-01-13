Cop Shop (1/12)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (1/12)
Non Injury Accident
At 8:03 a.m. an accident was reported at SW 40 Road & SW 50 Avenue. Worked by Kansas Highway Patrol.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 8:59 a.m. a burglary to an outbuilding was reported at 753 NW 230 Road in Hoisington.
Narcotics Violation
At 10:13 p.m. a subject was arrested for possession with intent to distribute at Broadway Avenue & Cherokee Road.
Great Bend Police Department Service Log (1/12)
Convulsions / Seizures
At 4:05 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3118 Lakin Avenue.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 7:59 a.m. a burglary and theft of money was reported at 2111 10th Street.
Non Injury Accident
At 10:47 a.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Washington Avenue.
Convulsions / Seizures
At 2:59 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue 50.
Theft
At 6 p.m. Loves Country Store, 1221 10th Street, reported a theft.
Non Injury Accident
At 6:08 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.
Theft
At 7:13 p.m. Kwik Shop, 3907 Broadway Avenue, reported a theft.
1/13
Warrant Arrest
At 3:02 a.m. Fred McNutt was arrested at 1408 Kansas Avenue on a city warrant.
