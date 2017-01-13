Cop Shop (1/12)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (1/12)

Non Injury Accident

At 8:03 a.m. an accident was reported at SW 40 Road & SW 50 Avenue. Worked by Kansas Highway Patrol.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 8:59 a.m. a burglary to an outbuilding was reported at 753 NW 230 Road in Hoisington.

Narcotics Violation

At 10:13 p.m. a subject was arrested for possession with intent to distribute at Broadway Avenue & Cherokee Road.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (1/12)

Convulsions / Seizures

At 4:05 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3118 Lakin Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 7:59 a.m. a burglary and theft of money was reported at 2111 10th Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 10:47 a.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Washington Avenue.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 2:59 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue 50.

Theft

At 6 p.m. Loves Country Store, 1221 10th Street, reported a theft.

Non Injury Accident

At 6:08 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Theft

At 7:13 p.m. Kwik Shop, 3907 Broadway Avenue, reported a theft.

1/13

Warrant Arrest

At 3:02 a.m. Fred McNutt was arrested at 1408 Kansas Avenue on a city warrant.