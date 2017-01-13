Chiefs / Steelers game pushed back

With a winter storm incoming in the Kansas City area, the NFL has decided to flex the playoff matchup between the Chiefs and Steelers to 7:20 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Kansas City and Pittsburgh were originally set to face off at 12:05 p.m. CT, but it’s expected that freezing rain and a possible ice storm will hit KC with the worst of it coming Saturday night.

By moving the game to Sunday night, that’ll give the ice time to thaw out a bit as the temperatures are expected to rise on Sunday. The city will have extra time to clear off the roads for people arriving at the stadium.

With the move, the gates to the parking lot will open at 2 p.m. CT, while the stadium gates will open at 5 p.m. CT.