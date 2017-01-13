Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/12)

BOOKED: Richard New of Larkspur, CO on a Barton County District Court case for distribution of hallucinogenics and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $100,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Juana Flores of Great Bend for BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Elisha Kay Hardin of Great Bend for criminal threat, bond set in lieu of $5,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Elizabeth Behnke of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $250.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Kyle Stroud of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: Andrew Tirado of Great Bend on GBMC case for contempt of court after receiving an OR bond through judge.

RELEASED: Jason Kober on GBMC warrant for contempt of court received order of release through GBMC approved by judge.

RELEASED: Jeremy Loman on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, received order of release by GBMC signed by judge.

RELEASED: John Brown of Great Bend on two GBMC warrants for contempt of court after receiving order of release from GBMC.

RELEASED: Richard M. New of Larkspur, CO on BTDC distribution of hallucinogenics and possession of paraphernalia on a $100,000.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: Elizabeth Behnke on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $250.00 cash bond.