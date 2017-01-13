Barton Community College is now a full CDL testing site accessible to the general public

Last March Barton was awarded a contract to serve as a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) test site. Barton is now officially a CDL test site accessible to the general public. The college will provide a driving test for anyone who requires a Class A license. Testers will be required to provide their own truck. The cost for the test will be $41 for the initial test or $10 for any re-test.

Barton also offers a complete CDL training program. Learn more at CDL.bartonccc.edu.

Those interested in taking a test may contact Caryn Kaiser at (620) 792-9255 to schedule an appointment.