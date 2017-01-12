Small remodel coming to Walmart in Great Bend

At the January 3rd Great Bend City Council meeting, City Administrator Howard Partington said City Inspector Lee Schneider received plans for the Walmart remodel project.

Darin Dreiling, Walmart’s store manager in Great Bend, tells us the store at 3503 10th Street will undergo a small renovation with their frontend.

Along with adding more self-checkout stations, Dreiling says more belted self-checkouts will be installed. Walmart will also get new computers during the remodel that is expected to take two weeks and will start in the third week of February.

Dreiling stated Great Bend’s Walmart is still a few years away from a major full-scale remodel. A large renovation project would include new colors and refit fixtures throughout the store.