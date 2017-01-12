Road crews ready for whatever Winter has in store

Whatever the weather has in store for us this weekend, the Barton County Road and Bridge Department will be ready. Road and Bridge Director Dale Phillips says his crews have gone through numerous training sessions and says the equipment is ready to go.

Having enough staff is the biggest challenge for the department during times of severe and extended winter weather but Phillips says they do pull from landfill staff and the noxious weed department to help fill the personnel holes.

Phillips also says they have a winter weather plan that they follow that allows rural residents a way to reach major highways if they have to.

Phillips says the best way the public can assist his road crews is to not travel unless you have to. He also reminds motorists to give the snowplows plenty of room because the drivers vision can be limited, turn your lights on and don’t drive faster than the conditions allow.