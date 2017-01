GRAHAM COUNTY- The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a Thursday morning fire in rural Graham County.

Just after 5 a.m. fire crews responded to the blaze in an unoccupied residence eight miles south and one mile west of Penokee, according to Graham County Undersheriff Ray Smee.

“The residence is used on occasion as a hunting lodge and only occasional occupied,” said Smee.

The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries.