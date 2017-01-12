Major ice storm predicted for Barton County and the rest of the state

Warning from Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir…

The National Weather Service at Wichita has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook and Winter Storm Watch for most of central Kansas including Barton County. Up to one inch accumulation of ice is possible. If these hazardous conditions move into the area the Barton County Sheriff’s Office is discouraging travel if at all possible.

The Barton County Highway Department is preparing for this weather event. Bridges, hills, curves and intersections will be treated first. Bridges and elevated structures will be the first to freeze.

Due to the amount of ice and precipitation it may be very difficult for road crews to stay ahead of hazardous road conditions.

If we receive as much ice as predicted, downed power lines and trees will present another hazardous situation. Power outages may be expected in some areas.

If you must drive, reduce your speed and allow extra stopping distance. Do not use your cruise control on ice. During these types of weather events traction is reduced and it can be very hard to maintain a vehicle on the roadway. The possibility of sliding off the road or crossing left of center into a head-on collision are greatly increased. Once again, if at all possible, do not travel in these conditions.