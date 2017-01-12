Lions Club Mid-Winter Classic bracket announced

The bracket for the Lions Club Mid-Winter Classic in St. John has been announced. The boys tournament will run from January 17-21.

Tuesday January 17

6:30 #4 Macksville vs #5 Pratt

8:15 #1 St. John vs #8 Wichita West

Thursday January 19

4:45 Macksville/Pratt loser vs St. John/Wichita West loser

6:30 #2 Ness City vs #7 Larned

8:15 #3 Central Plains vs #6 Nickerson

Friday January 20

4:45 Ness City/Larned loser vs Central Plains/Nickerson loser

6:30 Macksville/Pratt winner vs St. John/Wichita West winner

8:15 Ness City/Larned winner vs Central Plains vs Nickerson winner

Saturday January 21

3:00 7th place game

4:45 5th place game

6:30 3rd place game

8:15 Championship game