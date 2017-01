The Larned High School basketball games for Friday, January 13 at Pratt have changed their start times. The girls’ varsity game will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the boys’ varsity game at 6 p.m. at Pratt High School.

The Junior Varsity games will be played at Liberty Middle School in Pratt with a 4:30 p.m. tip for the girls’ JV game and 6 p.m. tip for the boys’ JV game.

There will be no C-Team games.