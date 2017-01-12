Bolen joins St. Rose Health Center Convenient Care team

The new advanced practice registered nurse at St. Rose Health Center is using her 13 years of varied experience to care for patients at the facility’s Convenient Care Walk-in Clinic.

Jene Bolen treats patients who have anything from sore throats to chest pains. She also sutures wounds.

“Those of us in Convenient Care are here for patients who have health concerns that don’t rise to the level of an emergency,” Bolen said. “If you cannot see your primary doctor for whatever reason and need medical help quickly, St. Rose’s Convenient Care allows quick access to quality health care.”

Convenient Care hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Bolen noted she was impressed with St. Rose from the beginning.

“The equipment and services here are top of the line,” she commented. “Staff members strive every day to provide the highest quality health care.

“The fringe benefit,” she added, “is the St. Rose team is friendly and welcomes everyone who walks through the door. It feels like family here.”

Before joining St. Rose, Bolen served patients in family medicine and geriatrics. She also has worked in orthopedic medicine and the emergency room. In addition, she was an instructor in the Pratt Community College nursing program. Her 13 years of experience include four as an advanced practice registered nurse.

Bolen, who is a 1998 graduate of Pratt High School, earned her undergraduate and master’s degrees at Fort Hays State University and associate’s in nursing at Pratt Community College. She is licensed by the Kansas State Board of Nursing and board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

