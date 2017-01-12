Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/11)

BOOKED: Ernest Klima on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, illegal tag, and no insurance, bond set at $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Tammy Gamino of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Ryan Baker of Hays on Barton County District Court case for DWS, no insurance, fail to register motor vehicle, registration plate not assigned, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: David Reyes of Wichita on a Barton County District Court case for DWS and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Susan Zuniga of Great Bend for GBMC battery DV, bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Ernest Klima of Great Bend on CKCC parole violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Shari Lindemann of Lindsborg on Saline County Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $85.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Iban Martinez-Enriquez of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court, no bond.

BOOKED: Chance Haug of Lyons on Rice County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond. RCDC case for traffic contraband in a correctional facility, possession of stimulant, possession of hallucinogenic drug, possession with intent to use, interference with LEO, distribute opiate, opium, narcotic, bond is set at $20,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Perry Pribble on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $871.00 cash only.

RELEASED: Ryan Baker of Hays on Barton County District Court case for DWS, no insurance, fail to register motor vehicle, registration plate no assigned after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Lisa Mae Smith on Sedgwick County District Court warrant for probation violation with a bond of $75,000.00 C/S to Sedgwick County on their charges.

RELEASED: Susan Zuniga of Great Bend for GBMC battery DV after posting a bond of $1,000.00 surety through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Tammy Gamino of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia after posting a $10,000.00 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Shari Lindemannof Lindsborg for Saline County Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $50.00 cash bond.