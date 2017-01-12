2 admit to robbing Kansas priest, pastor and stealing car

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Two men have admitted to robbing an 82-year-old Catholic priest, a pastor and another person in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Wyandotte County prosecutor’s office says 19-year-old Ladarious Racquez Barkers and 20-year-old Marvin Antonio Moore pleaded guilty Tuesday to three aggravated robbery counts. The charges stem from robberies that occurred in August and October.

The victims included the Rev. Thomas Kearns, who was struck in the face and knocked unconscious during the assault outside the Blessed Sacrament Church. His car and wallet were stolen. Kearns underwent surgery to repair broken facial bones.

The two men also robbed the Rev. Louis Sipple, of Timothy Baptist Church, before they were arrested after an hours-long standoff. Sipple told WDAF-TV earlier that “with God’s help, you can forgive.”

Sentencing is set for Feb. 24.