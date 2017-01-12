Summer projects become clearer for Great Bend schools

USD 428 Interim Superintendent Khris Thexton presented an update this week about the summer projects for the Great Bend school district in 2017.

The fieldhouse, next to the Panther Athletic Center and west of the high school, is in consideration for upgrades. Housing the locker room, Thexton says one of the top objectives is to remove the funky body odor smell with more air movement.

Thexton says whatever changes come, he wants to make sure it is a long-term solution.

Khris Thexton Audio

Riley Elementary School and Washington School will receive new carpet tiles this summer, and the district will formulate estimates for the large south portion of Great Bend High School to be reroofed.