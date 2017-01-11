Tuesday High School Basketball Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Andale 55, Rose Hill 29
Andover 60, Arkansas City 56
Argonia 55, Central Burden 47
Ashland 51, Minneola 44
Atchison 56, KC Sumner 55
Balko, Okla. 49, Rolla 35
Basehor-Linwood 62, Lansing 33
Baxter Springs 52, Columbus 30
Belle Plaine 72, Garden Plain 67
Bennington 69, Inman 57
Berean Academy 41, Sedgwick 32
Bishop Miege 69, St. James Academy 63
Bishop Seabury Academy 80, Christ Preparatory Academy 24
Blue Valley 54, BV West 38
Bonner Springs 47, Tonganoxie 44
Buhler 68, El Dorado 27
Burlingame 68, Waverly 27
Burlington 77, Osawatomie 56
Centralia 70, Clifton-Clyde 51
Chaparral 62, Wichita Independent 47
Chapman 49, Beloit 41
Chase County 59, Northern Heights 48
Circle 89, Winfield 73
Conway Springs 65, Douglass 51
Council Grove 71, Osage City 46
Cunningham 62, Burrton 33
Derby 56, Newton 49
Dighton 55, Wheatland-Grinnell 24
Doniphan West 40, Frankfort 36
Erie 67, Caney Valley 42
Eudora 62, Paola 57
Fairfield 66, Stafford 42
Flinthills 77, Cedar Vale/Dexter 52
Fort Scott 55, Coffeyville 39
Frontenac 70, Louisburg 58
Garden City 57, Liberal 52
Gardner-Edgerton 70, Mill Valley 53
Goddard-Eisenhower 81, Goddard 61
Goessel 39, Canton-Galva 33
Goodland 55, Colby 42
Hartford 54, Southern Coffey 42
Haven 55, Larned 39
Hays 51, Great Bend 37
Hays-TMP-Marian 74, Trego 29
Heritage Christian 67, McLouth 47
Hesston 61, Kingman 42
Highland Park 57, Emporia 55
Hillsboro 72, Hoisington 52
Hogan Prep, Mo. 79, KC Harmon 48
Holcomb 57, Scott City 45
Holton 61, Sabetha 56, OT
Horton 55, Valley Falls 43
Hugoton 53, Ulysses 49
Humboldt 72, Fredonia 43
Hutchinson Central Christian 51, Attica 42
Jefferson North 54, Jackson Heights 47
Jefferson West 59, Hiawatha 39
Johnson-Stanton County 85, Walsh, Colo. 42
KC Piper 80, KC Bishop Ward 32
Kiowa County 69, Pawnee Heights 56
Lakeside 52, Thunder Ridge 42
Lawrence 65, SM West 55
Lawrence Free State 50, Leavenworth 45
Lebo 43, Olpe 39
Lincoln 35, Tescott 31
Linn 65, BV Randolph 41
Macksville 63, LaCrosse 31
Madison/Hamilton 44, Marais des Cygnes Valley 33
Maize 72, Hutchinson 68
Manhattan 78, Shawnee Heights 72
Marysville 62, Concordia 50
McPherson 68, Augusta 38
Metro Academy 75, Veritas Christian 55
Minneapolis 54, Clay Center 46
Mission Valley 46, Lyndon 44
Moundridge 56, Ell-Saline 54
Mulvane 47, Clearwater 43
Northern Valley 71, Oberlin-Decatur 42
Olathe South 67, SM South 56
Onaga 45, Washington County 36
Otis-Bison 71, Kinsley 25
Ottawa 75, Baldwin 24
Oxford 40, Caldwell 38
Phillipsburg 78, Smith Center 60
Pike Valley 56, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 31
Pratt 44, Halstead 35
Quinter 57, Western Plains-Healy 15
Remington 53, Marion 44
Rock Creek 63, Rossville 50
Royal Valley 49, Atchison County 41
Rural Vista 46, Elyria Christian 44
Salina Central 63, Maize South 55
Salina Sacred Heart 65, Republic County 45
Salina South 62, Wichita Campus 53
Sedan 60, West Elk 44
Silver Lake 63, Wabaunsee 61
SM East 67, Olathe East 66
SM North 64, Olathe Northwest 47
SM Northwest 63, Olathe North 53
Smoky Valley 54, Nickerson 42
Solomon 51, Wakefield 39
South Barber 60, Norwich 49
South Central 51, Bucklin 43
Southeast Saline 65, Russell 30
Southwestern Hts. 59, Meade 50
Spearville 57, Ness City 52
Spring Hill 64, DeSoto 45
St. John 61, Ellinwood 41
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 52, Osborne 34
St. Thomas Aquinas 75, Blue Valley Southwest 51
Sterling 50, Hutchinson Trinity 35
Stockton 73, Victoria 34
Sylvan-Lucas 60, Natoma 40
Syracuse 45, Moscow 38
Topeka Hayden 72, Topeka 67
Topeka Seaman 64, Topeka West 43
Triplains-Brewster 51, Rawlins County 45
Troy 72, Riverside 33
Uniontown 57, Oswego 51
Valley Center 64, Andover Central 59
Wamego 57, Nemaha Central 52
Washburn Rural 85, Junction City 62
Wellsville 60, Santa Fe Trail 43
Wetmore 40, Axtell 36
Wichita Bishop Carroll 58, Wichita West 25
Wichita Collegiate 60, Wellington 51
Wichita East 54, Wichita Heights 53
Wichita Northwest 87, Wichita Southeast 75
Wichita Trinity 75, Medicine Lodge 32
Wilson 53, Chase 23
St. John Military Tournament
St. John’s Military 47, Wichita Northfield 44
St. Xavier 65, Flint Hills Job Corps 51
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Andover 39, Arkansas City 30
Andover Central 51, Valley Center 48
Argonia 54, Central Burden 24
Baldwin 58, Ottawa 20
Basehor-Linwood 51, Lansing 43
Baxter Springs 42, Columbus 21
Beloit 60, Chapman 42
Berean Academy 35, Sedgwick 28
Bluestem 64, Neodesha 58
Buhler 33, El Dorado 23
Burlington 73, Osawatomie 21
Caney Valley 40, Erie 36
Central Heights 35, West Franklin 31
Centralia 50, Clifton-Clyde 19
Centre 54, Little River 36
Chetopa 37, Jayhawk Linn 29
Christ Preparatory Academy 32, Bishop Seabury Academy 30
Circle 55, Winfield 19
Clay Center 60, Minneapolis 20
Concordia 54, Marysville 50
Conway Springs 48, Douglass 12
Council Grove 64, Osage City 29
Cunningham 48, Burrton 15
Dighton 53, Wheatland-Grinnell 42
Emporia 57, Highland Park 32
Fairfield 57, Stafford 27
Flinthills 57, Cedar Vale/Dexter 25
Fort Scott 50, Coffeyville 18
Frankfort 47, Doniphan West 41
Galena 39, Riverton 22
Garden Plain 52, Belle Plaine 10
Gardner-Edgerton 52, Mill Valley 40
Girard 54, Parsons 23
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 42, Pike Valley 30
Goddard 40, Goddard-Eisenhower 25
Goessel 38, Canton-Galva 35
Goodland 44, Colby 42
Great Bend 54, Hays 41
Halstead 43, Pratt 32
Hanover 60, Valley Heights 33
Haven 58, Larned 56
Hays-TMP-Marian 82, Trego 35
Heritage Christian 45, McLouth 37
Hoisington 29, Hillsboro 25
Holton 59, Sabetha 34
Hugoton 63, Ulysses 29
Humboldt 58, Fredonia 42
Hutchinson Central Christian 57, Attica 24
Independence 49, Chanute 27
Ingalls 44, Fowler 35
Inman 30, Bennington 22
Jefferson North 41, Jackson Heights 29
Jefferson West 51, Hiawatha 40
KC Piper 61, KC Bishop Ward 30
KC Sumner 54, Atchison 23
Kingman 51, Hesston 40
Kiowa County 53, Pawnee Heights 15
Lakeside 36, Thunder Ridge 32
Lawrence 52, SM West 44
Leavenworth 36, Lawrence Free State 33
Liberal 56, Garden City 36
Lincoln 43, Tescott 31
Linn 43, BV Randolph 32
Louisburg 50, Frontenac 27
Lyndon 42, Mission Valley 32
Madison/Hamilton 57, Marais des Cygnes Valley 18
Maize 56, Hutchinson 22
Manhattan 63, Shawnee Heights 22
McPherson 62, Augusta 41
Metro Academy 51, Veritas Christian 24
Moundridge 41, Ell-Saline 34
Mulvane 55, Clearwater 52
Natoma 34, Sylvan-Lucas 27
Nemaha Central 52, Wamego 37
Newton 41, Derby 32
Northern Valley 49, Oberlin-Decatur 35
Olathe East 68, SM East 45
Olathe North 61, SM Northwest 59
Olathe Northwest 49, SM North 32
Olathe South 56, SM South 12
Olpe 64, Lebo 37
Oskaloosa 55, Immaculata 45
Oswego 48, Uniontown 45
Otis-Bison 63, Kinsley 53
Paola 54, Eudora 23
Pittsburg 58, Labette County 39
Pleasant Ridge 62, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 57
Quinter 54, Western Plains-Healy 21
Rawlins County 58, Triplains-Brewster 38
Remington 51, Marion 27
Republic County 44, Salina Sacred Heart 8
Riley County 64, St. Mary’s 42
Riverside 43, Troy 29
Rose Hill 46, Andale 39
Rossville 50, Rock Creek 40
Royal Valley 51, Atchison County 25
Rural Vista 45, Elyria Christian 36
Russell 42, Southeast Saline 33
Salina Central 71, Maize South 66, OT
Salina South 47, Wichita Campus 38
Scott City 37, Holcomb 30
Smith Center 52, Phillipsburg 38
Smoky Valley 36, Nickerson 31
Solomon 51, Wakefield 39
South Barber 47, Norwich 26
South Central 71, Bucklin 35
South Gray 58, Satanta 33
Southern Coffey 54, Hartford 43
Spearville 51, Ness City 47
Spring Hill 49, DeSoto 34
St. John 56, Ellinwood 43
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 53, Osborne 23
Sterling 49, Hutchinson Trinity 30
Stockton 80, Victoria 22
Sublette 47, Wichita County 27
Syracuse 59, Moscow 29
Tonganoxie 40, Bonner Springs 23
Topeka 63, Topeka Hayden 41
Topeka Seaman 48, Topeka West 39
Valley Falls 39, Horton 23
Wabaunsee 55, Silver Lake 33
Washburn Rural 66, Junction City 45
Washington County 64, Onaga 38
Waverly 47, Burlingame 10
Wellington 45, Wichita Collegiate 27
Wellsville 45, Santa Fe Trail 41
West Elk 37, Sedan 34
Wetmore 49, Axtell 43
Wichita Heights 65, Wichita East 33
Wichita Independent 39, Chaparral 30
Wichita Northwest 47, Wichita Southeast 21
Wichita South 41, Kapaun Mount Carmel 30
Wichita Trinity 43, Medicine Lodge 31
Wilson 69, Chase 30
