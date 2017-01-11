Thursday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Dr. Mark Judd from 20/20 Optix in Great Bend who will discuss the latest studies on Macular Degeneration, Glaucoma and Cataracts.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – Farmers are cutting costs by dropping health insurance, but what are the hidden costs? Mike will take a look with Top Producer Magazine.

11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Barton County Road and Bridge Director who will talk about the upcoming winter weather this weekend and the preparations the county has made to be prepared.

11:30-12:00 “Focus on Hoisington” hosted by Cole Reif and Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell.

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:30-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory.

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-10P NBA Basketball – Chicago Bulls @ New York Knicks

10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitz”