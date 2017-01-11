Sunflower Diversified, partners offer parent-training classes

Parent-training sessions have been on the agenda for the Central Kansas Interagency Coordinating Council (ICC) over the years but now it is enhancing its efforts.

Team members for this initiative are ICC members, which include the Sunflower Diversified Services Early Education Center staff, along with representatives of more than 20 other organizations in central Kansas.

The next public event is set for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Head Start Building, 3400 21st in Great Bend. Entrance is on the north side of the building next to the playground. Child care will be provided but parents must call in advance if they need this free service. The number is 620-792- 4087.

Donna Krug, of K-State Research & Extension in Barton County, will talk with her audience about budgeting. There is no charge for attending.

Heather Quillin, children’s services coordinator at Sunflower Diversified, said the event is open to parents in Sunflower’s service area – Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties. Quillin oversees Sunflower’s Early Education Center and Incredible Years Preschool, which serve infants and toddlers from birth to age 5.

“We, along with our partners, have sponsored parent-training sessions in the past but we are making a real push to increase these opportunities,” Quillin said. “We know parents of young children can be overwhelmed at times and we are here to answer some of their questions.

“Parents who need a helping hand are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity,” she added. “In addition to learning from our speaker, parents also may glean information about the many resources available to them.”

Earlier sessions were held in Great Bend and Stafford. Topics have included positive social/emotional practices for young children, with speaker Kim Corkill of The Center for Counseling & Consultation; and how to handle holiday stress, with speaker Noni New, child and family therapist for the South Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative.

“Our coordinating council hopes to schedule more sessions in central Kansas within upcoming months,” Quillin said. “All of us want to do what we can to offer support and resources to parents of infants and toddlers.”