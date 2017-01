Panthers face Collegiate in Bluestem Classic

Brackets for the 49th Bluestem Classic in Eldorado next week have been released. Here is the schedule for the 8 team tournament.

Thursday January 19

Top Bracket

3:00 #8 Great Bend vs #1 Wichita Collegiate

6:30 #4 Gardner-Edgerton vs #5 Circle

Bottom Bracket

4:45 #2 Kapaun vs Campus

8:15 #3 Wichita Trinity vs #6 El Dorado

Friday January 20

3:00 Great Bend/Collegiate loser vs GE/Circle loser

4:45 Kapaun/Campus loser vs Trinity/El Dorado loser

6:30 Great Bend/Collegiate winner vs GE/Circle winner

8:15 Kapaun/Campus winner vs Trinity/El Dorado winner

Saturday January 21

3:00 7th place game

4:45 5th place game

6:30 3rd place game

8:15 Championship game