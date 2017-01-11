Like the rest of the country, USD 428 finding it harder to recruit teachers

As the USD 428 Board of Education mentioned they are not in a rush to begin the search for a new superintendent, the board did acknowledge it is recruitment season for teachers. Great Bend principals will be attending recruitment fairs across the state and into other states.

Assistant Superintendent John Popp says principals have been successful with recruitment in the past but it is getting more challenging.

Popp mentioned principals will attend five or six out-of-state job fairs with the major one being in Michigan.

Popp also commented on the first reading of the 2017-2018 school calendar at Monday’s board meeting. The first draft has the first day of school landing on August 16, 2017 and the last day on May 17, 2018.

The board showed some concern with the ending day, but Popp reassured them the calendar is flexible.

The current draft would make Christmas break in 2017-2018 one day shorter from December 22 – January 2. Spring break would wipe out March 19 – 23, 2018. The calendar will continue to be altered before the board approves a final version.