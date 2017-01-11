Governor’s budget plan would force Kan. schools into single health plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback’s budget and tax proposals (all times local):

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s budget-balancing proposals include forcing all 286 local public schools districts into a single state health insurance plan for their employees.

The health insurance measure outlined by the governor Wednesday was included in a legislative consultant’s report last year on potential government efficiencies.

Brownback projects that the idea would save the state $120 million over the two years starting July 1. Kansas provides $4.1 billion a year in aid to its school districts.

Supporters contend a single health plan would have more leverage in seeking lower premiums and discounts from health care providers.

But Wichita schools lobbyist Diane Gjerstad was skeptical the savings would materialize. She said her district has worked with local health care providers to obtain discounts.

School districts also would lose some local control.