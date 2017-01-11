Larned- Debra Jean (Dreiling) Robinson, 53, passed away January 10, 2017 at Hays Medical Center.

She was born July 29, 1963 in Great Bend, KS, the daughter of Ralph and Anna Marie (Peg) Turner Dreiling. A longtime area resident she was an Assistant Manager at Pizza Hut of Larned.

She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Survivors include: one daughter, Danielle Thorne, Larned, KS., three brothers, Bill (Patty) Dreiling, Missoula, MT., Tim (Janelle) Dreiling, Lake Kiowa, TX. and Doug (Denise) Dreiling, Scott City, KS., three sisters, Nancy (Dan) Peschka, Lincoln, NE., Judy (Jim) Damm, Larned, KS., Diane Walker (Jerry Watkins) Larned, KS. and three grandchildren , Anthony, Alexis and Cubby.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Michael Dreiling and one sister Katherine Hoge.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday January 21, 2017 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Larned, with Father Warren Stecklein presiding. Visitation will be held Thursday and Friday, January 19th and 20th, from 9 am to 8 pm with a vigil service on Friday, January 20th at 7:00 p.m. at Beckwith Mortuary, Larned. Inurnment will be in the Larned Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Debra (Dreiling) Robinson Memorial Fund in care of Beckwith Mortuary, PO Box 477, Larned, KS. 67550.