Curtis Hammeke heads new Barton Sports Hall of Fame induction class

Barton Community College has announced the election of Curtis Hammeke, DeMarcus Minor, Lamont Roland, and Dr. Perry Smith to its Sports Hall of Fame. The Class of 2017 will be inducted and honored at a 2:00 p.m. induction ceremony to be held on Saturday, February 18, in the Kirkman Activity Center located on the Barton Campus.

The Induction ceremony is free and open to the public. Public attendance also encouraged in honoring the inductees in between the women’s and men’s basketball games versus Cloud County Community College later that evening.

A longtime and generous contributor to Barton Athletics, Dr. Smith will be joined by former Cougar basketball players Minor and Roland who led the ’98-99 squad to a runner-up national tournament finish. The trio will also be joined by Hammeke, a Great Bend native and former Barton baseball player and assistant coach who is now the athletic director at Fort Hays State University.

More information regarding the inductees will be released in the future.

Schedule of Events – Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Barton Community College

2:00 p.m. – Induction Ceremony located on lower level of the Kirkman Activity Center on the Barton campus. Admission is free and public is encouraged to attend. *Live web streaming will also be available.

5:30 p.m. – Barton women’s basketball versus Cloud County Community College*

7:20 p.m. – *Approximate time. Inductees will be presented with Hall of Fame plaques in a brief ceremony between the women and men’s basketball contests.

7:30 p.m. – Barton men’s basketball versus Cloud County Community College

More regarding Barton Athletics and the Cougar Booster Club can be found online at www.BartonSports.com