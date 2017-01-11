Cow Creek flood mapping project is getting closer to completion

Work began in early 2016 on the Cow Creek Floodplain Mapping Project, a study conducted by the Kansas Division of Water Resources to review flood plain insurance maps that have not been updated since 1988.

Working groups were formed in Hoisington, Lyons and Barton County to identify any areas of special concern that have been, or could be affected by flooding.

Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman is a member of the Barton County working group.

Barry McManaman Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/MCMANAMAN-BE-1.mp3

Preliminary updated maps are close to being released to the public for review, and McManaman says there will be some changes.

Barry McManaman Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/MCMANAMAN-PREVIOUSLY-1.mp3

While the Kansas Division of Water Resources is conducting the study, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is the organization that initiated the project.

McManaman says a public open house will be scheduled in the next couple of months, followed by community meetings to review the draft maps. Later in the year the maps will become preliminary which means at that point they cannot be changed unless there is an official appeal to have those changes made. The final maps will be approved by FEMA.