Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/10)

BOOKED: Juvenile on GBPD battery case.

BOOKED: Jason Kober of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond is set in lieu of $895.00 cash only or 30 days in jail.

BOOKED: Christopher Lee King on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Misty Adams of Great Bend for BTDC case for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: John Brown of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond is set in lieu of $441.00 cash only or 30 days. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond is set in lieu of $746.00 cash only or 30 days in jail.

BOOKED: Juvenile on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery.

BOOKED: Luis Antonio Guerrero Jr. of Ellinwood on Ellinwood Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, he has to serve five days then be released.

BOOKED: Brent Bretz of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $200.00 cash or 48 hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Robert Stevenson of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for violation of stalking order, bond is set at $40,000.00 C/S. BCDC warrant for violation of stalking order and stalking, bond is set at $40,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Jamie Bahr of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $750.00 cash only. Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for criminal deprivation of property, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Gary Johnson to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on their charges.

RELEASED: Miles Jackson of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $250.00 cash bond. Released on BCDC warrant for failure to appear after the warrant was recalled.

RELEASED: Juvenile on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery.

RELEASED: Casey Krob of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court after serving his time. Released on Barton County District Court warrant after posting a $2,500.00 C/S bond.

RELEASED: Brent Bretz of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $200.00 cash bond.