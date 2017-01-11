3 flown to a hospital after car flips end over end off I-70 ramp

GEARY COUNTY – Three people were injured in an accident just before 7:30p.m. on Tuesday in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Nissan passenger driven by Timothy Joseph Musil, 38, was westbound on Interstate 70 at a high rate of speed when it attempted to exit at Humboldt Creek Road.

The vehicle entered the ramp at too great of speed and could not negotiate the curve.

The vehicle entered the north ditch and tumbled end over end 3 times.

An emergency medical team flew Musil and passengers Brandi Marie Clark, 33, Oskaloosa, and Michael Gideon Mahoney, 34, Topeka, to a hospital in Topeka.

They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.