FOR SALE: QUEEN DURA BED PLATFORM BED 620-615-0249

FOR SALE: 2005 CHRYSLER TOWN AND COUNTRY 620-388-5117

FOR SALE: MORNING TRACK SKI SERIES 620-653-2461

FOR SALE: ROLL TOP DESK 792-6234

FOR SALE: OVERSIZED CAMPER 620-639-1770

LOOKING FOR: CUTTING TORCH 639-4868

FOR SALE: 7 1/2FT CHRISTMAS TREE, CHILD’S CAR SEATS, FREE: MAGAZINES 792-9710

FOR SALE: SAMSUNG GALAXY S3, WASHER 282-8907

FOR SALE: 2 GOODYEAR TIRES 2.35.70.16 792-5433

FOR SALE: POOL TABLE, 2 CYLINDER WISCONSIN ENGINE, 2 6X12FT CHICKEN FENCE 620-282-4680

FOR SALE: WOOD BURNING STOVE 785-445-2547

FOR SALE: MAYTAG WASHER 786-1224

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD 792-5636

FOR SALE: IN LINE BALE TRAILER 617-3944

FOR SALE: 5 HORSE ELECTRIC MOTOR, UTILITY CART 620-264-0388

FOR SALE: GO KART 639-2038

FOR SALE: AKAI STEREO CASSETTE DECK, MEDICINE CABINET, 6 PIECE BED SET 792-6560

FOR SALE: ARC WELDER, YORKIE PUPPY, HORSE DRAWN SLEIGH 282-7585

LOOKING FOR: ANIMAL TRAPS 620-617-8728

LOOKING FOR: TOP RAILING FOR CHAIN LINK FENCE, 6FT CHAIN LINK FENCE 785-324-0550

FOR SALE: TWIN BOX SPRINGS 639-2492

FOR SALE: WINE PITCHER AND 6 GLASSES 792-6141

FOR SALE: 2.65.75.15 TIRE, 4 2.35.80.16 TIRES, 4 2.16.50.16 792-2916

FOR SALE: 40 WOOD CHAIRS, 7 BAR TABLES, FREE: WEIGHT BENCH AND FEW ACCESSORIES 793-2886

FOR SALE: ANTLER CHANDELIER, 8 CAST IRON BED FRAMES 785-658-5207

FOR SALE: DIFFERENT SIZED BALLS AND HITCHS, NELSON TRACTOR SPRINKLER, JITTERBUG CELLPHONE 786-1945

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED

JANUARY 11, 2017

TODAY’S TRADING POST LISTING IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY: ABBEY CARPET. ABBEY CARPET HAS THE LARGEST IN STOCK SELECTION ON CARPET, VINYL, LAMINATE AND CERAMIC TILE. ABBEY CARPET IS LOCATED ON THE 281 BYPASS & BROADWAY IN GREAT BEND.

FOR SALE: 1 PAIR OF TICKETS TO THE KC CHIEFS VS PITTSBURGH DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF GAME IN KANASAS CITY ON SUNDAY. THE PAIR WILL BE SOLD FOR A FACE VALUE OF $110. THE SEATS ARE IN SECTION 342. CALL 786-5881. LEAVE A MESSAGE IF YOU GET TO VOICEMAIL, AS CALLS WILL BE RETURNED IN THE ORDER THEY ARE RECIEVED.

FOR SALE: 6 ROLLS OF SNOW FENCE, SMALL LIVESTOCK BUILDING FOR DOGS, GOATS, OR SHEEP AND YOUNG ROOSTERS

LOOKING FOR: A PICKUP TOOLBOX AND NERF BAR RUNNING BOARDS FOR A 2005 CHEVY CREW CAB. CALL 620-586-8009 OR 620-804-0060

BUYING, SELLING OR TRADING USE THE CLASSIFIED’S WHEN YOU CAN’T CALL IN TO THE TRADING POST.

THE CLASSIFIED’S ARE ONLY $5.00 PER DAY FOR 40 WORDS OR LESS FOR INDIVIDUALS AND $10.00 PER DAY FOR 40 WORDS OR LESS FOR A RETAIL BUSINESS. DROP BY EAGLE BROADCAST CENTER LOCATED AT 12TH & BAKER IN GREAT BEND OR GO ON LINE TO GREAT BEND POST.COM PRINT OUT A TRADING POST CLASSIFIED FORM, DROP IT IN THE MAIL WITH PAYMENT OR BRING IT BY THE BROADCAST CENTER AND WE’LL GUARANTEE YOUR ITEMS WILL BE HEARD RIGHT HERE ON THE RADIO AND AFTER 10:00 KARINA WILL HAVE THE ITEMS THAT YOU HEARD THIS MORNING ON THE WEBSITE AT GREAT BENDPOST.COM