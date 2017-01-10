Great Bend Post

Woman sentenced in fatal Oklahoma State homecoming crash

Chambers -photo Stillwater Police

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — A woman charged with killing four people by driving her car into spectators at Oklahoma State University’s 2015 homecoming parade has been sentenced to life in prison.

Adacia Chambers agreed to a plea bargain Tuesday before her jury trial was to begin.

Chambers was sentenced after pleading no contest to four counts of second-degree murder and 39 counts of assault and battery.

Prosecutors say Chambers steered her car around a police barricade and sped up before plowing into spectators ahead of Oklahoma State’s game against the University of Kansas. Prosecutors say her actions showed intent.

Crash scene courtesy photo

Chambers’ attorneys say she has a mental illness and suffered a psychiatric episode at the time of the crash. Her father said she had received psychiatric treatment at an in-patient facility several years ago.

