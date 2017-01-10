USD 428 to install security cameras on all school buses

The USD 428 Board of Education approved the purchase and installation of security cameras for all the Great Bend school district’s fleet of buses. A resolution passed 7-0 Monday at the District Education Center in Great Bend to equip the final seven buses that do not have cameras already installed.

USD 428 Interim Superintendent Khris Thexton says the cameras are well used throughout the bus industry.

Khris Thexton Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/thexton-camera-1.mp3

The cameras for the seven buses will cost $2,388 per bus for a total $16,716. Radio Engineering Industries (REI) from Omaha, Nebraska will make a trip to Great Bend to install the cameras.

Thexton says the district hopes to have the cameras installed between the winter and spring sports seasons.

Khris Thexton Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/thexton-camera-2.mp3

The cameras will record the data to a computer hard drive that USD 428 will have access to.

Many residents clamored to have video on all the district buses after two incidents of battery occurred on USD 428 buses involving the Great Bend High School swim team in early February of 2016.