USD 428 celebrates School Board Recognition Month

January is School Board Recognition Month and USD 428 joins other public schools across the state to say thank you to these public servants who are working to make education the best it can be.

“These extraordinary seven individuals provide the leadership and vision to make great things happen in our schools,” said Khris Thexton, interim superintendent. “They volunteer countless hours by attending meetings, reading reports and discussing ideas. They also participate in workshops and seminars so that they can stay on top of education issues and trends. They provide an invaluable service to our community.”

“Our school board members develop policies and make tough decisions that help shape the future of our education system,” Thexton said. “They bear responsibility and oversight for an annual budget of $60,000,000, 2,900 students, 710 employees and 12 buildings.”

“I ask everyone to take time to thank our board members,” he said. “We are so fortunate that they are willing to sacrifice their time and talents to advocate for our community and our schools. Their job is sometimes challenging and they don’t often hear words of encouragement and appreciation.”

School board members serving USD 428 and their years of service are: Joyce Carter, president, eight years; Chris Umphres, vice president, two years; Cheryl Rugan, six years; Dr. Larry Kutina, eight years; Kevin Mauler, 15 years; Susan Young, two years; and Lori Reneau, two years.