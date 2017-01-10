Police search for red truck after fatal Kansas shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and another is in critical condition after shots were fired at their vehicle at a Wichita intersection.

The shooting was reported just before 4 p.m. Monday. Wichita police Sgt. Ed Brower says the passengers in another vehicle opened fired at the intersection, killing the driver of another vehicle and wounding his passenger. The name of the victim wasn’t immediately released.

Police are searching for a red Chevy Avalanche in connection with the shooting.