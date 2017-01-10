Great Bend school district recognizes Norbert Muth

The Great Bend school district continues their efforts to recognize individuals for their services to the district with the R.O.S.E. (Recognizing Outstanding Support of Education) Award. Great Bend Middle School teacher Norbert Muth was given the award this month.

Two years ago, a student with special needs went out for football. Although the student did not make the team, Muth assigned him a manager role which the student took great pride in fulfilling.

USD 428 school board member Kevin Mauler acknowledged Muth’s compassion and push to include the young man as part of the team.

Kevin Mauler Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/mauler-muth.mp3

After serving as a manager last year for the football and wrestling teams, Muth encouraged the student to wrestle for Great Bend Middle School and is now the Panthers’ 75-pound wrestler. The student has scored points for the team and recently earned his first takedown.