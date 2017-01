Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (1/9)

Theft

At 2:45 p.m. 281 Auto Salvage reported a theft at 561 N. US 281 Highway.

Non Injury Accident

At 6:14 p.m. an accident was reported at SE 40 Avenue & SE 50 Road.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:13 p.m. Miles Jackson was arrested at 3907 Broadway Avenue on a BCDC warrant for failure to appear.