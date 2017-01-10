College Football Bowl Pick ‘EM Winner: Nancy Woodrow

Congratulations to Our Winner! Nancy Woodrow

Runner Up: Brandon Devine

Thanks for playing!

Sponsored By:





LIVE LEADERBOARD

Here’s your chance to put your College Football knowledge to the test. And WIN a new 4K HDTV from H&B Video in Holyrood! First runner up will receive a Ring Video Doorbell!

I’m not sure if my picks were received. How do I know? If you see the “Thank You” message at the end of the poll, your picks have been recorded. If you feel like there was an error, simply submit again. We will accept only the most recent entry.

If you see the “Thank You” message at the end of the poll, your picks have been recorded. If you feel like there was an error, simply submit again. We will accept only the most recent entry. What if I want to change my picks? You can submit a new entry anytime before 11AM December 17th. We will accept only the most recent entry.

You can submit a new entry anytime before 11AM December 17th. We will accept only the most recent entry. Is there a password and login? No. Simply fill out an entry with and you’re entered! No need to create a login for anything.

No. Simply fill out an entry with and you’re entered! No need to create a login for anything. I have questions or I need help. Please e-mail matt.althouse@eagleradio.net. Or call the Eagle Media Center at 620-792-3647.

Frequently Asked Questions: