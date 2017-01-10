Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/9)

BOOKED: Cynthia King of Hoisington for TRDC case for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Andrew Tirado of Great Bend for GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set in lieu of $685.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Jessica Barlow-Campbell of Hoisington on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond in lieu of $300.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Tiffany Carr of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Miles Jackson of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $250.00 cash or 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Douglas Kelly on Great Bend Municipal Court order for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Christopher Hughes of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal case for contempt of court per order of Court.

RELEASED: Perry Figger of Stafford County on Stafford County District Court case for probation violation for time served.

RELEASED: Perri Pribble of Great Bend received a $10,000.00 OR bond on a Barton County District Court case for forgery and theft.

RELEASED: Cynthia King of Hoisington for TRDC warrant for probation violation, warrant was withdrawn.

RELEASED: Jessica Barlow-Campbell of Hoisington on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $300.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: Austin Williams of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: Elizabeth M. Martinez on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence after time served.