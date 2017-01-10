Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/9)

BOOKED: Cynthia King of Hoisington for TRDC case for probation violation, no bond.
BOOKED: Andrew Tirado of Great Bend for GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set in lieu of $685.00 cash only.
BOOKED: Jessica Barlow-Campbell of Hoisington on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond in lieu of $300.00 cash only.
BOOKED: Tiffany Carr of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections warrant for probation violation, no bond.
BOOKED: Miles Jackson of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $250.00 cash or 48-hour OR bond.
RELEASED: Douglas Kelly on Great Bend Municipal Court order for serve sentence.
RELEASED: Christopher Hughes of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal case for contempt of court per order of Court.
RELEASED: Perry Figger of Stafford County on Stafford County District Court case for probation violation for time served.
RELEASED: Perri Pribble of Great Bend received a $10,000.00 OR bond on a Barton County District Court case for forgery and theft.
RELEASED: Cynthia King of Hoisington for TRDC warrant for probation violation, warrant was withdrawn.
RELEASED: Jessica Barlow-Campbell of Hoisington on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $300.00 cash bond.
RELEASED: Austin Williams of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.
RELEASED: Elizabeth M. Martinez on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence after time served.
