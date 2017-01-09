Two Barton County Commissioners looking forward to serving additional terms

The Barton County Courthouse was a busy place Monday as it was transition day for some offices while other elected officials stayed the same. Barton County Commissioners Don Davis and Homer Kruckenberg were sworn in to serve additional terms in office after winning their elections. Davis will be serving his second term as the Commissioner in the 3rd District after running unopposed in both the primary and general election.

Homer Kruckenberg easily won re-election in the 2nd District despite being opposed by two candidates in the Republican primary. After defeating Hannelore Kitts and Sharon Wondra in the primary, Wondra mounted an unsuccessful write in campaign in the general election.

Other elected officials to be sworn in Tuesday included Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir, County Clerk Donna Zimmerman, Barton County Attorney Amy Mellor and County Treasurer Jim Jordan. Jordan was sworn in even though his term in office will not begin until next October.